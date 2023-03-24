Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

SHW opened at $209.06 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.27 and a 200-day moving average of $229.92. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

