Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Trimmed by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.29. 90,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,530. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

