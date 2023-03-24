Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,360 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504,602 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,278,000 after acquiring an additional 777,200 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. 6,652,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,837,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

