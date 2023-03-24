Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.1 %

KO stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,970,182. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $261.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

