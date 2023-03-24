Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of IWY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.97. 90,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,660. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average of $126.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

