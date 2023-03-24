Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Buys 291 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.7 %

Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.78. The stock had a trading volume of 230,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,535. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.44.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

