Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Jenkins Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE HESM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.61. 66,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,720. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $83,837.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,770.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,786 shares of company stock worth $298,622 over the last three months.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HESM. Citigroup began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

