StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.50 and a beta of 0.91.
Avalon Company Profile
