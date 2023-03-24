StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TESS opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of -110.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

