StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $20.66.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 108.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.