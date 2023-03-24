StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $23.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.71. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PME. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

