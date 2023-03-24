StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $27.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, True Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Stories

