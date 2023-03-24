StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Cantaloupe stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.