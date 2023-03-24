StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.29% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

