StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

AMS opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

