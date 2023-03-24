StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

