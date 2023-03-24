Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 15,023 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 904% compared to the typical volume of 1,497 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLBE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Global-e Online Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. 524,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $37.65.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.