Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Trading Down 1%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55. 550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZHF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. Its products include Pig Iron Ingots, Stelco Hot Roll Products Overview, Coated Products, Cold Rolled Products, Hot Roll Automotive,Stelmax 50/60, Stelmax 80, Stelmax 90, Stelmax 100,Stelmax 780, Stelmax 980 DP, Stelmax 1180 MP, Stelmax 1300 M, and Stelmax 1500 M.

