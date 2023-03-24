Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) were down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.85 and last traded at $60.99. Approximately 283,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 613,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $249,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $249,705.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,738.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,229 in the last ninety days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 105.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.