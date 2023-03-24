Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) were down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.85 and last traded at $60.99. Approximately 283,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 613,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.
Sprout Social Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22.
Insider Transactions at Sprout Social
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 105.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprout Social (SPT)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.