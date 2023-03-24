Spring Capital Management LLC Purchases 366 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Spring Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for 4.2% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW traded down $9.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $656.19. The stock had a trading volume of 61,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $645.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.64. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

