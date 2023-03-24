Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 100 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $191.62 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.17.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

