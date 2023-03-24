Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 1.7% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $338,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,586,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.60. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

