Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $2.49 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.00 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

