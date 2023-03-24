SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,572.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 825,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after buying an additional 776,161 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 597,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after purchasing an additional 413,407 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,121,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,180,000. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $8,004,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. The stock had a trading volume of 330,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,776. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

