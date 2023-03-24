SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 649,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,762 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 5.3% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $25,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $38.78. 1,189,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

