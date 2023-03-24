SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,387,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,561 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,398 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,639 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,794. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

