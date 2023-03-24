SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Cut by Banta Asset Management LP

Banta Asset Management LP reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.14. 2,702,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,880. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $354.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

