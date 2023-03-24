South32 (LON:S32) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $254.89

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254.89 ($3.13) and traded as low as GBX 223 ($2.74). South32 shares last traded at GBX 226 ($2.78), with a volume of 237,196 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on S32 shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 450 ($5.53) to GBX 460 ($5.65) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.68) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.64, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 253.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,902.44%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

