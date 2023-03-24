Solid Power (SLDP) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Solid Power to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Solid Power has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solid Power and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $11.79 million -$9.56 million -55.59 Solid Power Competitors $684.15 million $11.77 million 3.81

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Solid Power’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

34.0% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -81.05% -1.72% -1.58% Solid Power Competitors -85.31% -121.72% -18.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Solid Power and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 2 0 2.29 Solid Power Competitors 72 460 988 51 2.65

Solid Power currently has a consensus price target of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 90.65%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 44.53%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Solid Power rivals beat Solid Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

