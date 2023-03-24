Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Down 6.8%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.34. 99,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 320,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.23.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Rating)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.