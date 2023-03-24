SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.66

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 152186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.18.

SM Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 4.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,604,675.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in SM Energy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SM Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

