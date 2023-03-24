Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Price Up 4%

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.63 and last traded at $38.54. Approximately 212,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 608,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Cowen started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

See Also

