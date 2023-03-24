Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 15,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 5,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO – Get Rating) by 149.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.15% of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (VCLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects a narrow portfolio of companies globally that focus on cloud technology and cybersecurity. The fund may also use options to leverage performance.

