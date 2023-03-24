Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Decreased by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.08.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.50. 376,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,084. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $138.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.29.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

