Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Sigma Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.29. Sigma Designs shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 19,700 shares.
Sigma Designs Stock Up 0.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.
About Sigma Designs
Sigma Designs, Inc, an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles.
