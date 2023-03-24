Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,766 ($21.69) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 708 ($8.69) on Monday. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 608 ($7.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,374.85 ($16.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £132.40 million, a PE ratio of 397.75, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 739.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 732.53.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

