Shentu (CTK) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Shentu (CTK) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Shentu has a total market cap of $70.11 million and $2.11 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Shentu

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 90,406,128 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

