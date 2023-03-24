Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Gap Down to $55.97

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.97, but opened at $53.95. Shell shares last traded at $53.97, with a volume of 1,585,095 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $189.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $262,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

