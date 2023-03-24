Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

