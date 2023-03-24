Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SMTC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. Semtech has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $73.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

About Semtech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Semtech by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Semtech by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.