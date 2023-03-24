Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,473. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

