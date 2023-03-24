Sapphire (SAPP) Price Up 21.4% Over Last Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $41.25 million and $9,045.43 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,814.41 or 0.06422678 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00022155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00041209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018395 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,278,687,638 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,096,615 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.