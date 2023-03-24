Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy Sells 221 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Salesforce Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE CRM traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $187.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,681,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,434,693. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
