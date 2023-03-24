Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 155,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 244,004 shares.The stock last traded at $12.86 and had previously closed at $12.97.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%.
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
