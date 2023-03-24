Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 155,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 244,004 shares.The stock last traded at $12.86 and had previously closed at $12.97.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

