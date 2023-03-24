Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 12,915 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,915 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of T opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

