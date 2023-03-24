Rocket Pool Trading Down 7% This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $753.80 million and $7.80 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $39.14 or 0.00140354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,257,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,257,025 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.

The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

