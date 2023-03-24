Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of RBA opened at $54.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

