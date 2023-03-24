RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.