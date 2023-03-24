Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,300,000 after purchasing an additional 467,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,857,000 after purchasing an additional 420,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after purchasing an additional 381,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $127.28. The stock had a trading volume of 240,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,036. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.15.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

