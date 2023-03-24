Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Takes $311,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Sysco makes up 0.3% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 259,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

